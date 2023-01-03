Goose Lake Northeast casts spell on Tipton 51-47

Goose Lake Northeast posted a narrow 51-47 win over Tipton in Iowa girls basketball action on January 3.
Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Tipton squared off with December 10, 2021 at Tipton High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 20, Tipton squared off with West Branch in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.