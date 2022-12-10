 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goose Lake Northeast grinds out close victory over Calamus-Wheatland 56-55

A tight-knit tilt turned in Goose Lake Northeast's direction just enough to squeeze past Calamus-Wheatland 56-55 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

