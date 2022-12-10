Iowa City hammers Muscatine 66-30

Iowa City's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 66-30 win over Muscatine in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.
The first quarter gave Iowa City a 22-10 lead over Muscatine.
The Little Hawks' offense thundered in front for a 38-15 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
Iowa City thundered to a 56-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Little Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-6 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Iowa City and Muscatine squared off with February 19, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. For more, click here.
