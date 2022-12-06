Iowa City Regina explodes past Durant 78-23

Iowa City Regina left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Durant from start to finish for a 78-23 victory on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 27-5 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Regals opened a colossal 46-17 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina steamrolled to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Regals' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-1 points differential.

