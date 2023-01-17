Iowa City Regina gives Wilton the business 74-34

Iowa City Regina swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Wilton 74-34 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton squared off with January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
