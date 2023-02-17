Iowa City Regina painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Wilton's defense for a 63-36 win on Feb. 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Wilton played in a 74-53 game on Jan. 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Wilton faced off against Durant. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.