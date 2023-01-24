Iowa City Regina rides the rough off Tipton 54-37

Iowa City Regina turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-37 win over Tipton in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Tipton squared off with January 20, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wilton and Tipton took on West Liberty on January 17 at Tipton High School. For results, click here.
