Iowa City Regina slips past Tipton 39-38
Iowa City Regina slips past Tipton 39-38

Iowa City Regina topped Tipton 39-38 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.

The Tigers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-15 advantage over the Regals as the first quarter ended.

The Regals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-19 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on January 13 , Tipton squared up on Bellevue in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

