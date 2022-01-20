Iowa City Regina slips past Tipton 39-38

Iowa City Regina topped Tipton 39-38 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
The Tigers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-15 advantage over the Regals as the first quarter ended.
The Regals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-19 stretch over the final quarter.
Recently on January 13 , Tipton squared up on Bellevue in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
