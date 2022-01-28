Iowa City Regina turns out the lights on Durant 43-21

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Iowa City Regina turned out the lights on Durant 43-21 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Durant faced off against Bellevue and Iowa City Regina took on Tipton on January 20 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap
