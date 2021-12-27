Jetstream: Winnebago's quick edge makes the difference against Port Byron Riverdale 80-19

Winnebago raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 80-19 win over Port Byron Riverdale during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Winnebago opened with a 27-3 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.
The Indians' offense breathed fire to a 58-16 lead over the Rams at the half.
Winnebago's might showed as it carried a 78-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.
Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.