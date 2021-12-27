 Skip to main content
Jetstream: Winnebago's quick edge makes the difference against Port Byron Riverdale 80-19
Jetstream: Winnebago's quick edge makes the difference against Port Byron Riverdale 80-19

Winnebago raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 80-19 win over Port Byron Riverdale during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Winnebago opened with a 27-3 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Indians' offense breathed fire to a 58-16 lead over the Rams at the half.

Winnebago's might showed as it carried a 78-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

