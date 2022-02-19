Joens, City High hand Muskies season-ending loss

IOWA CITY -- An unceremonious end to the Muscatine High School girls basketball team Saturday against fifth-ranked Iowa City High turned into a coronation of the Little Hawks’ Ashley Joens.

Joens, a junior set to follow sisters Ashley and Aubrey to Iowa State, scored 31 points for the Little Hawks in a 71-33 defeat of the Muskies at Iowa City High School in the Class 5A Region 6 semifinal.

As Joens went for 16 in the first quarter, City High head coach Bill McTaggart called a timeout to recognize Joens’ 1,000th career point scored.

Teammate Evlyon Richardson would also receive recognition for her 500th career rebound. The senior ended the night with 13 while being one of two Little Hawks to score 15 points, alongside senior Andie Westlake.

After trailing 23-5 at the end of the first, Muscatine made a spirited run and cut the lead to dozen after senior Grace Bode sank a pair of free throws to make it 35-23 with 15 seconds left before halftime.

“We got within 12 there 10 seconds and still gave up two,” said first-year Muscatine head coach John McBride. “I still thought, even down 14, we could maybe get a few stops … But we had a hard time scoring and (City High) couldn’t miss. (Joens and Richardson) are great players. They’re hard to handle.

“I thought we’d have to play a zone to beat them, but they were shooting lights out, so we had to come out of it. It’s sad that it’s the last game of the season. We had a great senior class, and I’m sad to see them go. They’ve all been a big part of this program. It’s hard to come into a program in your first year. It’s hard on them. But I’m still proud of them. They played hard until the end.”

But even that didn’t last long.

Joens scored again before the horn to finish the first half with 23 points. Muscatine (5-17) did manage to out-score City High (21-2) in the frame, 18-14.

Bode, a three-year varsity player, ended her Muskie finale with 11 points and three assists, both team highs.

“It was different at first (under coach McBride),” Bode said. “I think that showed at first, but we came together and figured it out. We played tough against some really good opponents. A lot of times, we’d play one good half but let it get away from us toward the end of games.”

Junior Becca Haag came off the Muskie bench to add eight points on 3 of 5 shooting (2 of 3 on 3-point attempts) while also chipping in two rebounds and a block.

Of the Muskies’ 33 points, 11 came from the free-throw line on 14 attempts.

Joens was aggressive before getting her milestone as she was 6 of 10 from the field through the first eight minutes and would shoot 7 of 10 from there until she was pulled early in fourth with the game in hand.

Muscatine senior Sophia Thomas got the Muskies on the board with a 3 midway through the first to cut the City High lead in half after the Little Hawks scored the game’s first six. Joens and Westlake followed with shots from deep to open it back up to 12-3.

“We fell behind by quite a bit there,” said Bode. “But we had a nice second quarter and fought back … I’m proud of everyone on this team.”

Iowa City High 71, Muscatine 33

MUSCATINE (5-17) -- Grace Bode 3-8 4-5 11, Becca Haag 3-5 0-0 8, Sophia Thomas 1-8 0-0 3, Karly Ricketts 0-1 0-0 2, Ashlyn McGinnis 1-4 0-1 2, Jazmeriah Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Taylor Green 0-1 2-2 2, Ella Schroeder 0-1 2-2 2, Ysabel Lerma 0-1 1-2 1, Mya Jansen 0-3 0-0 0, Annie Zillig 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 9-37 11-14 33.

IOWA CITY HIGH (18-4) -- Kelsey Joens 13- 20 0-0 31, Evlyon Richardson 6-15 1-2 15, Andie Westlake 5-10 3-4 15, Emmy McComas 3-5 0-0 7, Georgia Kimm 0-3 2-2 2, Kacie Earl 0-0 1-2 1, Lauren Koch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 7-10 71.

MUS;5;18;4;6;--;33

ICH;23;14;27;7;--;71

3-point goals -- MUS 4-17 (Haag 2-3, Bode 1-2, Thomas 1-6, Schroeder 0-1, Jansen 0-2, Lerma 0-1, Jones 0-1, Zillig 0-1); ICH 10-25 (Joens 5-11, Richardson 2-5, Westlake 2-5, McComas 1-1, Kimm 0-2, Koch 0-1). Assists -- MUS 6 (Bode 3); ICH 17 (Westlake 7, Richardson 5). Rebounds -- MUS 13 (Avery Schroeder 3, McGinnis 3); ICH 34 (Richardson 13, Joens 4, McComas 4). Turnovers -- MUS 16; ICH 12. Fouls -- MUS 8; ICH 13. Fouled out -- none.

