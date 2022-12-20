Just a bit better: Taylor Ridge Rockridge slips past Moline 51-44

Taylor Ridge Rockridge posted a narrow 51-44 win over Moline for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 20.
Last season, Moline and Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off on December 21, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Moline faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Kewanee Wethersfield on December 14 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
