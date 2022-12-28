Kankakee Bishop McNamara earns stressful win over Port Byron Riverdale 46-40

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Kankakee Bishop McNamara did just enough to beat Port Byron Riverdale 46-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave Kankakee Bishop McNamara a 12-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Fightin' Irish opened a meager 28-16 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Port Byron Riverdale drew within 36-33 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Fightin' Irish, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.

