Kankakee Bishop McNamara earns stressful win over Port Byron Riverdale 46-40

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Kankakee Bishop McNamara did just enough to beat Port Byron Riverdale 46-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave Kankakee Bishop McNamara a 12-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Fightin' Irish opened a meager 28-16 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Port Byron Riverdale drew within 36-33 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Fightin' Irish, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Kankakee Bishop McNamara faced off on December 29, 2021 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

