Kankakee Bishop McNamara earns stressful win over Port Byron Riverdale 46-40

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Kankakee Bishop McNamara did just enough to beat Port Byron Riverdale 46-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.
The first quarter gave Kankakee Bishop McNamara a 12-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.
The Fightin' Irish opened a meager 28-16 gap over the Rams at halftime.
Port Byron Riverdale drew within 36-33 in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Fightin' Irish, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.
