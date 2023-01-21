Kankakee Grace Christian routs Fulton Unity Christian 57-19

Kankakee Grace Christian earned a convincing 57-19 win over Fulton Unity Christian on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Crete Illinois Lutheran. For results, click here.
