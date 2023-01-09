 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kewanee Wethersfield tops Aledo Mercer County 44-30

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Kewanee Wethersfield will take its 44-30 victory over Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with January 22, 2022 at Aledo Mercer County High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 4, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Knoxville and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Erie-Prophetstown on December 27 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News