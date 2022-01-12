Knoxville denies Galva's challenge 40-25

Knoxville handed Galva a tough 40-25 loss at Knoxville High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Blue Bullets jumped in front of the Wildcats 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Bullets' shooting jumped to a 20-17 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Knoxville's influence showed as it carried a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

