Knoxville edges Annawan in snug affair 47-39
Knoxville edges Annawan in snug affair 47-39

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Knoxville nabbed it to nudge past Annawan 47-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 22.

The Blue Bullets opened with a 47-39 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.

In recent action on January 15, Annawan faced off against Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield and Knoxville took on Galva on January 12 at Knoxville High School. For a full recap, click here.

