Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Knoxville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 47-27 explosion on Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Knoxville took on Galva on January 12 at Knoxville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.