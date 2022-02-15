L-M wins on big night from Corbin, shot from Kemper that 'changed the game'

LETTS — A frenetic pace out of the gate that seemed to get the Louisa-Muscatine High School girls basketball team out of its comfort zone ended with a frantic finish that ended with the Falcons advancing to the semifinals.

Louisa-Muscatine came back from down 10 points at halftime to knock fellow Southeast Iowa Super Conference representative Danville out by a narrow 39-37 margin.

"We went into the game knowing Danville would bring a lot of defensive pressure. They play full-on, in-your-face all the time," said Louisa-Muscatine senior McKenna Hohenadel. "I think we were expecting it, so it wasn't so much of a shock. It might have gotten to us at the beginning, but I think we adjusted pretty well."

The Bears’ Ava Smith had a decent look at a potential game-winner from deep range, but it rimmed out and into the arms of Hohenadel.

Danville had no problems hoisting from range as the team went 6 of 31.

Though the most critical 3-pointer of the night didn’t come from Danville, but instead on one of two made 3s by L-M, when Abby Kemper barely beat the third-quarter horn from the right wing to cap off a frame that the Falcons took 18-5 to carry a 30-27 lead into the fourth.

"That was huge," Hohenadel said. "It changed the game."

Kemper scored her only other basket at a crucial time.

The senior put in a layup with just over 4 minutes left off an assist from Hohenadel that put the Falcons up 36-30.

Kaylee Corbin did most of the heavy lifting for Louisa-Muscatine (16-4). The 6-foot-1 senior scored 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds (both game highs) and added a pair of steals and blocks. Hohenadel added nine points and eight rebounds plus three assists.

Corbin faced more double and triple-teams as the game progressed, though, leaving the load to Hohenadel, Kemper and Destiny Miller, who ended with five points and 11 rebounds.

"(Once Danville brought more defensive attention) we just had to calm down," Corbin said. "We couldn't keep playing the way that they wanted us to play. We had to play our game, which was to run our offense, get into our plays and get good shots."

Smith led the Bears (12-11) in scoring with 10. Kenna Furnald chipped in eight.

Danville’s full-court press and 5-for-5 substitution patterns created a whirlwind tempo early, which was a mixed bag for the Falcons.

"(Danville) subbing in five at a time was tough. They were always super fresh, and we started to get a little tired. But we just had to push through it."

Corbin got off to a hot start, scoring eight of L-M’s first quarter total of nine, leaving Danville up one.

However, the Bears’ defense forced eight L-M turnovers through the first eight minutes of play.

"We sped it up ourselves by taking some quick shots early on," said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Ken Spielbauer. "We settled down in the second half, and we've been playing some really good defense lately.

"Once we took care of the ball and got it to where we wanted, we were okay ... The kids have been getting better all year. I'm really just so proud of them."

As Danville extended its lead to 22-12 throughout the second frame, the Falcons committed five more before settling down for six in the second half.

With Corbin as its anchor, Louisa-Muscatine proved to have a stout defense as well, forcing the Bears into 17 turnovers while the Falcons out-rebounded Danville nearly two to one (48-25).

Louisa-Muscatine advances to the semifinals to play another SEISC rival in Mediapolis (20-2). That game will be Friday in Mediapolis. The Falcons are responsible for one of the No. 13 Bulldogs' losses.

"We've gotten used to teams doubling and tripling Kaylee," Hohenadel said. "But I think at different teams, the rest of us have stepped up, like Kemper with that 3.

"It was definitely a good team win."

Louisa-Muscatine 39, Danville 37

DANVILLE (12-11) -- Ava Smith 3-5 2-5 10, Kenna Furnald 3-10 0-0 8, Rylee Morris 3-6 1-4 7, Jaeda Molle 2-7 0-0 5, Makenzie Morris 2-8 0-0 4, Taylor Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Cassidy Yaley 0-8 0-0 0, Alexis Dietisch 0-2 0-0 0, Graci Walker 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 14-54 3-9 37.

LOUISA-MUSCATINE (16-4) -- Kaylee Corbin 9-26 1-2 19, McKenna Hohenadel 4-7 1-3 9, Destiny Miller 1-4 3-6 5, Abby Kemper 2-6 0-0 5, McKenzie Kissel 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 5-15 39.

DAN;10;12;5;10;--;37

LM;9;3;18;9;--;39

3-point goals -- DAN 6-31 (Smith 2-4, Furnald 2-7, Molle 1-4, Moore 1-4, Rylee Morris 0-1, Dietisch 0-2, Yaley 0-4, Walker 0-1, Makenzie Morris 0-4); LM 2-16 (Hohenadel 1-4, Kemper 1-4, Corbin 0-5, Kissel 0-3); Assists -- Danville 9 (Molle 3, Walker 2, Yaley 2); LM 10 (Kissel 5; Hohenadel 3). Rebounds -- DAN 25 (Makenzie Morris 5, Smith 5); LM 48 (Corbin 14, Miller 11; Kissel 10). Turnovers -- DAN 17; LM 19. Fouls -- DAN 17; LM 8. Fouled out -- none.

