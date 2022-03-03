L-M's Corbin named co-player of the year in SEISC North

Louisa-Muscatine's Kaylee Corbin was named the co-player of the year in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.

Alongside Mediapolis' Hallie Mohr, Corbin was given the conference's top honor while teammate McKenna Hohenadel was named to the second team.

Corbin was among not only the conference's best scorers and rebounders, but among the top in 2A, averaging a double-double at 22.7 points per game and 11.1 rebounds. Hohenadel led the team in assists with five per contest.

The two seniors led L-M to a 15-4 season which culminated in a Class 2A regional semifinal loss to Mohr's Bullettes.

Wapello senior Lindsy Massner joined Corbin on the first team. The Arrows also had sophomore Tatum Wolford selected to the second team while Columbus freshman Lily Coil made the second team as well.

Massner and Wolford each averaged over 10 points a game while Massner chipped in over seven rebounds per. Coil led the Wildcats in scoring with 8.5 points a game.

Mediapolis' Todd Borrison was named the coach of the year.

Honorable mention selections included: Louisa-Muscatine's Destiny Miller and McKinzie Kissell; Wapello's Serah Shafer and Quinn Veach; Columbus' Libby White and Sara Vela.

