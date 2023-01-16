Lanark Eastland dispatches Erie-Prophetstown 45-28

Lanark Eastland grabbed a 45-28 victory at the expense of Erie-Prophetstown on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 10, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Sterling Newman in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.