Maquoketa survives close clash with Goose Lake Northeast 54-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Maquoketa wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-45 over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Cascade and Maquoketa took on Clinton on January 14 at Maquoketa High School. Click here for a recap.
