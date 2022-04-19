MHS opening up search for new girls basketball coach

Muscatine High School is looking for a head girls basketball coach.

The Muskies went 5-17 in one season under John McBride in 2021-22 and finished eighth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 4-14 conference mark.

Prior to coming to MHS, McBride spent time at Alleman and Orion high schools in Illinois as well as working as an assistant coach at Black Hawk College.

“We are thankful for Coach McBride's leadership of our girls basketball program this past year,” MHS activities director Tom Ulses said. “We have decided to move in a different direction for next year, and we wish coach McBride all of the best.”

McBride could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Muskies got off to a 3-3 start but struggled from that point on, ending the season on a six-game losing skid that finished with a second-round tournament loss to Iowa City High.

Muscatine does, however, have a solid group of players with eligibility remaining.

Current junior Jazmeriah Jones was an honorable mention selection in the MAC after averaging 6.5 points per game, which tied for the team lead with senior Grace Bode. Jones also led the team in rebounds with over four a contest. She appeared in all 22 games for the Muskies and started 21.

Becca Haag also played in all 22 Muskies games as a junior, though only three starts, but finished in the top five in blocks per game within the MAC with over one a game while also chipping in 3.3 points on average.

Juniors Ella Schroeder, Kaitlyn Holmes and Taylor Green all saw minutes in at least 14 MHS games, too.

The Muskies also received quality minutes this past season from a stellar sophomore class that included the likes of Avery Schroeder, Brylee Seaman, Annie Zillig and Ysabel Lerma.

Prior to McBride, Muscatine was led by Susan Orvis for 12 seasons. In her time as coach, Orvis went 141-126 and guided the Muskies to a Class 5A state tournament appearance in 2013.

