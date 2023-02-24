Moline stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 71-39 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais faced off against East Moline United Township. Moline took on Normal on Feb. 14 at Normal Community High School.

