Moline nets nifty win over East Moline United Township 52-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Moline nabbed it to nudge past East Moline United Township 52-46 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Moline opened with a 9-2 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

The Maroons darted to a 42-35 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.

