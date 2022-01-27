Moline nets nifty win over East Moline United Township 52-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Moline nabbed it to nudge past East Moline United Township 52-46 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, East Moline United Township faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Wilmette Loyola on January 22 at Wilmette Loyola Academy.
Moline opened with a 9-2 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.
The Maroons darted to a 42-35 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.
