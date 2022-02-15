Moline overpowers East Moline United Township in thorough beating 51-31

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush East Moline United Township 51-31 on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.
Moline's offense jumped to a 26-18 lead over East Moline United Township at the half.
