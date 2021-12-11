 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline paints near-perfect picture in win over Sterling 53-8
0 comments

Moline paints near-perfect picture in win over Sterling 53-8

{{featured_button_text}}

Moline offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sterling with an all-around effort during this 53-8 victory on December 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 2 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News