 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moline Quad Cities Christian hustles by Bettendorf Morning Star 40-22

  • 0

Moline Quad Cities Christian collected a solid win over Bettendorf Morning Star in a 40-22 verdict in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.

In recent action on January 10, Bettendorf Morning Star faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian and Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Galesburg Christian on January 13 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo mows down Mundelein 49-22

Geneseo showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Mundelein 49-22 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News