Monmouth-Roseville showed no mercy to Orion, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 60-27 victory on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Orion squared off with January 29, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 26, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge . Click here for a recap. Orion took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 30 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For results, click here.

