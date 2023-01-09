 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth-Roseville mows down Port Byron Riverdale 55-25

Monmouth-Roseville scored early and often to roll over Port Byron Riverdale 55-25 in Illinois girls basketball on January 9.

In recent action on December 29, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Monmouth-Roseville took on Aledo Mercer County on December 29 at Aledo Mercer County High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

