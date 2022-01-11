 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello collects victory over Camanche 34-22
Monticello handed Camanche a tough 34-22 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Recently on January 7 , Camanche squared up on Anamosa in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Panthers opened a tight 20-9 gap over the Storm at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

