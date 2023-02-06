Morrison put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Taylor Ridge Rockridge for a 63-32 victory on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison faced off on February 7, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Morrison faced off against Port Byron Riverdale . Click here for a recap. Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Farmington on February 1 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For results, click here.

