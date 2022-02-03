Morrison routs Orion 60-33

Orion had no answers as Morrison roared to a 60-33 victory on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Morrison faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Orion took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 29 at Monmouth-Roseville High School.
