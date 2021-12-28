Morton earns solid win over Rock Island 48-35

Playing with a winning hand, Morton trumped Rock Island 48-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Potters a 15-13 lead over the Rocks.
The Potters' shooting jumped to a 24-17 lead over the Rocks at halftime.
The Potters' leg-up showed as they carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 15-15 final quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
