Morton earns solid win over Rock Island 48-35

Playing with a winning hand, Morton trumped Rock Island 48-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Potters a 15-13 lead over the Rocks.

The Potters' shooting jumped to a 24-17 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

The Potters' leg-up showed as they carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 15-15 final quarter.

