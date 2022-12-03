Muscatine battles, but game gets away in fourth against Lions

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team went up against a ranked opponent in Class 5A.

After being served humble pie in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Friday night in a 58-21 loss to fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley, the Muskies were back on the hardwood at Muscatine High School for a nonconference affair against No. 15 Linn-Mar.

The on-court product was cleaner on Saturday afternoon, though the Lions were sure to seal the game's fate by only allowing one Muscatine point in the fourth quarter to take the final, 72-37.

"We started the season with a plan on how we were going to execute things," Muscatine first-year head coach Addy Westercamp said. "That doesn't work all the time. We have to change a few things.

"We're going to make some changes. There's some pressure on us now."

After getting doubled up in the first as Linn-Mar grabbed a 24-12 lead after eight minutes of play, junior guard Avery Schroeder sank all five shots — four 3-pointers — that she took over the second and third quarters to give Muscatine hope entering the fourth as the Lions led, 51-36.

"We had some good shots. A lot just didn't fall," said Westercamp.

In the game that preceded the girls game, the Muskie boys closed a 50-35 gap with 3:30 left to tie it at 50, though they would lose to City High, 51-50.

To end the third, the Muscatine girls scored the last five of six points that closed out the quarter.

That started with a free throw by junior Annie Zillig and continued when Schroeder fed senior Jazmeriah Jones for an open layup on a backdoor cut from Jones before junior Ysabel Lerma found classmate Brylee Seaman on a similar play from the opposite side of the floor.

But from there, Linn-Mar put the clamps down.

A free throw from senior Taylor Green would be the only score from there on out for Muscatine (1-3).

Schroeder finished with a team-high 14 on 5 of 6 shooting.

"Avery did really good," Westercamp said. "We talked to her a little bit after the PV game and again this morning, and she executed the things we wanted her to today."

The game-best went to Linn-Mar junior Ellie Daubemier, who had 15 points and converted 7 of 11 shot attempts.

Zoe Kennedy finished with 13 points, all of which came in the first half for the Lions (3-1).

Linn-Mar's shining quality was the unselfish play on the offensive end, as the Lions assisted on 21 of the team's 29 made shots (54 attempts).

"That just goes to show the job we did," said Linn-Mar head coach Chad Tompkins. "We had three players in double digits (points scored), one with nine, another with eight. When a lot of people score, you become really hard to defend."

Linn-Mar, out of the Mississippi Valley Conference, has now beaten two MAC teams in the early portion of 2022-23 after it defeated Bettendorf (55-36) to open the slate. The Lions will also take on PV on Dec. 10.

"It's good competition," Tompkins said. "I'm sure (PV) will be another tough one."

Kennedy ended with a game-high seven assists, and Linn-Mar senior Taylor Brunson snagged eight rebounds to lead the contest.

Jones chipped in six points for the Muskies, while Lerma and senior Ella Schroeder went for five each.

During the Avery Schroeder-led second and third periods, Linn-Mar only out-scored Muscatine 27-24.

The bookend quarters wrote a different story, though, as the Lions took those 45-13.

"I didn't think we came out very well in the second half," Tompkins said. "We always talk about those first four minutes after halftime being a big four minutes, but (Muscatine) got back into it a little bit there. But the girls did a good job sensing that and reacting.

"Defensively, I thought we did a nice job. We made some adjustments, and they really bought into that end, so we're really happy with the result."

After the fury of games to start the new slate, Muscatine has the week to work on things at practice before it takes on Clinton at home on Friday.

"It's about figuring out the process now," Westercamp said. "That needs to be figured out before we can focus on the product. It's process over product.

"We'll become a better basketball team over the course of this next week. We have a lot of leadership and a lot of potential with this team."

Linn-Mar 72, Muscatine 37

LINN-MAR (3-1) -- Carly Schrum 1-1 0-0 3, Lauren Haefner 2-2 1-1 9, Ellie Daubemier 7-11 1-1 15, Emily Koranda 1-1 2-2 4, Tessa Casebolt 4-5 0-1 8, Taylor Brunson 5-9 1-2 12, Dreya Kern 2-6 0-0 4, Zoe Kennedy 5-14 0-0 13. Totals 29-54 5-7 72.

MUSCATINE (1-3) -- Ella Schroeder 1-6 3-4 5, Avery Schroeder 5-6 0-0 14, Taylor Green 0-2 1-2 1, Jazmeriah Jones 3-8 0-2 6, Ysabel Lerma 2-10 0-1 5, Brylee Seaman 1-6 0-0 2, Annie Zillig 1-5 1-2 4, Macy Reno 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 5-11 37.

L-M;24;14;13;21;--;72

MUS;12;11;13;1;--;37

3-point goal -- L-M 7-15 (Schrum 1-1, Haefner 2-2, Brunson 1-2, Kern 0-1, Koenen 0-2, Kennedy 3-7); MUS 6-20 (E. Schroeder 0-2, A. Schroeder 4-4, Jones 0-1, Lerma 1-6, Seaman 0-1, Zillig 1-5, Reno 0-1). Rebounds -- L-M 27 (Brunson , Casebolt 6); MUS 27 (Jones 6, E. Schroeder 5). Assists -- L-M 21 (Kennedy 7); MUS 6 (A. Schroeder 4). Turnovers -- L-M 10; MUS 18. Fouls -- L-M 13; MUS 7. Fouled out -- none.