DAVENPORT — For the second time this season, Muscatine pushed Davenport North to the limit.
For the second time this season, the Muskies came up just short.
Emily Woepking had a game-winning 3 rim out in the closing seconds as Muscatine fell 57-55 to the Class 5A 10th-ranked Wildcats in double overtime Tuesday at North High School.
In the first meeting back on Dec. 20, the Muskies (10-9, 7-7 MAC) had a pair of free throws in the closing seconds that would have won the game, but missed both in a 35-34 loss.
The Muskies found themselves in the exact same position this time, with Madi Petersen at the line and Muscatine trailing 41-40. After missing the front end, Petersen nailed the second to send the game to overtime.
"It was really amazing to find ourselves in the same situation," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "I was proud of how our kids fought. I thought they played really well, did some great things situationally, and I love that we had a shot there at the end.
"We need to execute one more play. Both of these games, it's hard because I felt we did enough to win both of them and we came up short. It's still a good lesson for us but we needed one more play at the right moment to seal it up and we just couldn't get it done tonight."
Muscatine led throughout the extra frame and was up 48-45 with 14.5 seconds left after Emily Woepking hit a pair of free throws. But North's Ivy Wilmington canned a 3 in the closing seconds to send the game to the second overtime.
"Nothing beats that," Wilmington said. "I didn't make any (3s) before so honestly I was quite nervous to take the shot but I didn't see anybody around me to take it so it was just instinct to take it."
North (13-3, 11-1) opened up the second overtime on a 7-1 run, taking advantage of two Muscatine turnovers to go up 55-49. But Muscatine fought back, cutting the lead to 56-55 on a Rylie Moss steal and assist to Zoey Long, who led the team with 18 points. Muscatine had a chance to take the lead with another steal but Camry Dillie ripped down a rebound, then hit one free throw, setting up the final shot from Woepking.
Muscatine led 10-5 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime, thanks to six points from Emma Zillig. North opened up the third quarter on a 9-0 run and outscored the Muskies 15-6 in the frame to go up 32-25 after three quarters. Camry Dillie was key during that stretch, scoring 11 of her team-high 17 points in the frame.
Muscatine fought back, opening up the fourth on an 8-0 run to take a 33-32 lead with 6:25 left in the fourth.
"The run at the beginning of the third quarter and sometimes that's a lot for us to come back from in that situation," Orvis said. "But we just talked about our response. I'm all about with this group, we've got to respond to things and the kids did all we could ask for and they executed well inside and kept chipping away."
North regained a 41-37 lead but missed free throws down the stretch, allowing Muscatine to tie the game and send it to overtime.
While Long led the Muskies, Petersen finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Woepking had six steals.
Long hit four 3s in the game, becoming the school's career 3-point leader, now with 121 3-pointers in her career, passing Megan Thiesse, who had 119.
