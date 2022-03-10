Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

First team

Kelsey Drake

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: 24.1 ppg. (51.7% FG), 5.6 reb., 3.5 asst., 3.5 steals; led Class 2A in scoring average; set school record for most points in a season (554), first in 2A in made free throws (141); third in 2A in free throw percentage (82%), second in RVC South in field goal percentage

Honors: IPSWA & IGCA all-state first-team in 2A, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team

Macy Daufeldt

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Stats: 18.8 ppg. (49.1% FG), 8.7 reb., 1.2 asst., 3 steals; fourth in Class 3A in scoring average, fifth in 3A in field goals made per game (7.3), set school record for most points scored in a season (433), third in RVC South in rebounds per game

Honors: IPSWA all-state first team in 3A, IGCA all-state second team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team

Kaylee Corbin

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: 22.7 ppg. (46.2% FG), 11.1 reb., 2.1 asst., 2.6 steals, 1.8 blocks; third in Class 2A in scoring average, third in 2A in rebounding average, first in 2A in field goal makes per game (9.4)

Honors: IPSWA & IGCA all-state first team in 2A, all-Southeast district, SEISC North co-player of the year, all-SEISC North first team

Finley Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Stats: 12.7 ppg. (34.7% FG), 5.9 reb., 1.3 asst., 2.1 steals; second in RVC South in 3-pointers made per game (2.2),

Honors: IPSWA all-state second team in Class 3A, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team

Ella Caffery

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: 14.2 ppg. (49.2% FG), 9 reb., 1.2 asst., 1.4 steals, 2.4 blocks; second in RVC South in rebounds per game, second in RVC South in blocks per game, fourth in RVC South in field goal percentage

Honors: All-Southeast district in Class 2A, RVC South Division Team

Second team

Sailor Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Stats: 8.2 ppg. (30.7% FG), 5.5 reb., 4 asst., 3.3 steals; fourth in RVC South in assists per game, third in RVC South in steals per game

Honors: RVC South Division Team

Pearson Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Freshman

Stats: 7 ppg. (33.3% FG), 3.5 reb., 2.3 asst., 2.9 steals; seventh in RVC South in steals per game, 11th in RVC South in assists per game

Honors: RVC South Division Team

Charlotte Brown

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Stats: 8 ppg. (51.4% FG), 8.1 reb., 2 asst., 2.1 steals; third in RVC South in field goal percentage

Honors: RVC South Division Team

Lindsy Massner

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Stats: 10.4 ppg. (37.7% FG), 7.4 reb., 1.6 asst., 2 steals, 1.1 blocks; fourth in SEISC North in blocks per game

Honors: SEISC North Division first team

McKenna Hohenadel

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: 5.7 ppg. (29.9% FG), 5.8 reb., 5 asst., 4.1 steals; fifth in Class 2A in assist average, third in SEISC North in steals per game

Honors: SEISC North Division second team

Third team

Grace Bode

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: 6.3 ppg. (35.8% FG), 2 reb., 3.7 asst., 1.1 steals; fourth in MAC in assists per game, tied for team lead in scoring

Honors: MAC honorable mention

Isabelle DeLong

School: Durant Year: Sophomore

Stats: 12.1 ppg. (29.4% FG), 6.1 reb., 0.7 asst., 1.3 steals; third in RVC South in free throw makes per game (3.4)

Honors: RVC South Division team

Ally Happ

School: Durant Year: Senior

Stats: 8.6 ppg. (26.4% FG), 4 reb., 2 asst., 2.3 steals; led team in assists and steals per game

Honors: RVC South Division team

Tatum Wolford

School: Wapello Year: Sophomore

Stats: 10.7 ppg. (40.6% FG), 3.6 reb., 1.2 asst., 1.3 steals; led SEISC North in 3-point percentage (37%), led SEISC North in free throw percentage (57.9%)

Honors: SEISC North Division second team

Jazmeriah Jones

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Stats: 6.7 ppg. (35.8% FG), 4.4 reb., 1 asst., 0.5 steals; led team in rebounds per game, tied for team lead in scoring

Honors: MAC honorable mention

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0