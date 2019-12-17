In many phases, Muscatine was right with Class 3A No. 9 Assumption.
But on the glass, the Muskies fell short.
Assumption grabbed a 50-33 win Tuesday night at Assumption High School, outrebounding Muscatine 35-21 in the process.
That's nothing new for the Knights, who came into the game third in the MAC averaging 29.3 rebounds per game. Muscatine, meanwhile is tied for last with 22.3 per game.
"Certainly the boards got away from us tonight, Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "We know it's a game of possessions and we know that's a strength of their team. We did not handle the glass tonight."
That dominance on the glass was evident early in the game. Muscatine held a 7-5 lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter. Assumption's Dawsen Dorsey tied the game 15 seconds later, then Maddie Loken gave the Knights a lead with a free throw. Loken missed her second shot but freshman A.J. Schubert hustled for the ball, kicking it out to Katie Anderson, who nailed a 3 to put Assumption up 11-7.
The Muskies never led again.
"We try to reenact game-like situations like that in practice but I do just think they play hard," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "As far as hustle plays like that, they're just athletes and we're really lucky to have them on our team."
The Muskies trailed 25-19 at halftime before being outscored 16-6 in the third quarter as the Assumption lead swelled to 41-25.
Muscatine cut the gap to 45-33 with 2:07 left but Assumption (6-1, 4-1 MAC) hung on for the win.
Sophomore Dawsen Dorsey led the Knights with 14 points while junior Anna Wohlers added nine. Since allowed 54 points in a loss to Bettendorf, the Knights are allowing 31.8 points per game.
"Our chemistry is really good," Dorsey said. "We're focusing on coming out hard and we've been doing new defenses, coming in and out from man, to 2-3, to 1-2-2 and that's been helping us a lot."
The Muskies (4-3, 3-2) had quality chances during the game but had trouble finishing, shooting 13 of 47 (27.7 percent) from the field. Zoey Long led Muscatine with 16 points while Emily Woepking added nine. Defensively, Muscatine held Assumption to 16 of 45 (35.6 percent) from the field and forced 10 turnovers.
But the discrepancy in rebounds was ultimately too much to overcome.
"We've got to finish possessions better really on both sides of the ball but we've got to finish the shots that we had because they were good shots," Orvis said. "Certainly on the other end, we just didn't clean up some boards and we gave them a number of second-chance opportunities that resulted in a number of their points tonight."
