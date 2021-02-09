 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muskie girls' rally goes for naught
0 comments
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | BETTENDORF 39, MUSCATINE 33

Muskie girls' rally goes for naught

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine logo

After trailing the entire game, including by double-digits in the first half, the Muscatine girls basketball team used a big third quarter to finally grab a lead in Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup with Bettendorf.

Rather than going away, however, the Bulldogs bounced back.

Bettendorf (8-3) used a big second half from Hattie Aanestad to pull away down the stretch for a 39-33 victory.

"We had a slow start to the game," said Muscatine coach Susan Orvis. "I was proud of the way we fought back and adjusted at halftime, but we just didn't close it out.

"We had some great shots, just didn't connect."

Madi Petersen supplied most of the offense early for the Muskies, scoring eight of the team's 14 first-half points as Muscatine (7-8) went into the locker room trailing 22-14.

The third quarter was all Muscatine, however, as the Muskies used an 11-2 run to briefly take a 25-24 lead before going into the fourth quarter trailing by just one point.

The teams traded baskets until it was tied 29-29 with five minutes to go in the fourth.

That's when the Bulldogs took over.

A 7-0 run broke the game open and sent the Muskies to their second loss of the season against Bettendorf. The Bulldogs beat the Muskies by a similar 37-32 score in January. 

Petersen led the Muskies with 12 points and Grace Bode chipped in eight, hitting all four of her free throws.

Aanestad led Bettendorf with 16 points with Faith Furness adding seven.

The Muskies return to action Friday night for a senior night showdown with North Scott.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News