Muskie girls' rally goes for naught

After trailing the entire game, including by double-digits in the first half, the Muscatine girls basketball team used a big third quarter to finally grab a lead in Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup with Bettendorf.

Rather than going away, however, the Bulldogs bounced back.

Bettendorf (8-3) used a big second half from Hattie Aanestad to pull away down the stretch for a 39-33 victory.

"We had a slow start to the game," said Muscatine coach Susan Orvis. "I was proud of the way we fought back and adjusted at halftime, but we just didn't close it out.

"We had some great shots, just didn't connect."

Madi Petersen supplied most of the offense early for the Muskies, scoring eight of the team's 14 first-half points as Muscatine (7-8) went into the locker room trailing 22-14.

The third quarter was all Muscatine, however, as the Muskies used an 11-2 run to briefly take a 25-24 lead before going into the fourth quarter trailing by just one point.

The teams traded baskets until it was tied 29-29 with five minutes to go in the fourth.

That's when the Bulldogs took over.