Muscatine hit just one field goal the entire second half of its Mississippi Athletic Conference clash with Pleasant Valley.
Thanks to strong defense and getting to the free throw line 24 times, however, it didn't matter as the Muskies pulled away for a 33-25 victory over the Spartans.
"We needed a win tonight," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said, "and to get a road win (at Pleasant Valley) was a good step forward for our group."
The win moves the Muskies into sole possession of fifth place in the MAC at 4-5, 7-7 overall.
Zoey Long hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 13 points for the Muskies. Emily Woepking hit six of her eight free throws on her way to eight points.
Madi Peterson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, and Emma Zillig and Rylie Moss each snagged three steals.
PV grabbed a quick 3-0 lead on a Regan Denny 3-pointer. It was the last field goal the Spartans hit before halftime.
All three of Long's 3-pointers came the first half as Muscatine built a 15-6 lead at intermission.
Pleasant Valley's defense took over in the third quarter, however, holding the Muskies to just three points in the frame to pull to within 18-16 heading into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, however, Muscatine put the game away at the free throw line. After not attempting a free throw in the first half, the Muskies went 16-24 in the second to pull away from the Spartans.
"Credit to PV, they used their size pretty well, they got us pushed out far from the basket," said Orvis, "and that made us have to be a little more patient, we weren't able to get the ball down low to an attacking area ... but we okay with settling into a lower-scoring game and the free-throw line was a big deal for us tonight."
Ilah Perez-Johnson led Pleasant Valley (3-6, 5-8) with nine points, including seven in the second half. Denny added eight points, including hitting two of Pleasant Valley's three 3-pointers.
