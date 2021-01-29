Muskies clutch late to beat Assumption 41-39

Rylie Moss only knows one way to play: aggressively.

With the Muscatine girls basketball team up two, 41-39, with seconds to play Friday night, the Assumption Lady Knights raced up the court and found senior Katie Andersen open in the corner for a potential game-winning 3-pointer.

Not to be deterred by her four fouls, Moss closed on Andersen, who was 3-for-3 from 3-point range up until that point, and knocked the ball loose as Andersen rose up for the shot.

Muscatine escaped a winner, 41-39, at MHS.

It came a night after the Muskies suffered a two-point loss to Davenport North — a game that also ended 41-39.

“I think both teams have gotten significantly better offensively since the first time we played,” Assumption head coach Jacob Trimm said. “That’s probably as good as our offense has looked in a while, (Muscatine) just made more plays down at the end of the game.”

The win avenged an earlier 29-27 loss to the Knights.

Even with the slim chance of overtime on the table as Andersen rose for the shot, Moss’ foul situation was the last thing on her mind.