Muskies clutch late to beat Assumption 41-39

Rylie Moss only knows one way to play: aggressively.
With the Muscatine girls basketball team up two, 41-39, with seconds to play Friday night, the Assumption Lady Knights raced up the court and found senior Katie Andersen open in the corner for a potential game-winning 3-pointer.
Not to be deterred by her four fouls, Moss closed on Andersen, who was 3-for-3 from 3-point range up until that point, and knocked the ball loose as Andersen rose up for the shot.
Muscatine escaped a winner, 41-39, at MHS.
It came a night after the Muskies suffered a two-point loss to Davenport North — a game that also ended 41-39.
“I think both teams have gotten significantly better offensively since the first time we played,” Assumption head coach Jacob Trimm said. “That’s probably as good as our offense has looked in a while, (Muscatine) just made more plays down at the end of the game.”
The win avenged an earlier 29-27 loss to the Knights.
Even with the slim chance of overtime on the table as Andersen rose for the shot, Moss’ foul situation was the last thing on her mind.
“When I put my hand up, I knew I had to contest that last shot. I knew it would be the last shot of the game, and I wanted to make sure it was as difficult a shot as possible. I just happened to get some of the ball and it turned out that sealed it for us.”
Andersen’s last made 3 came with 20 seconds left to pull Assumption within one.
Prior to Moss’ poke that preserved the Muskie win, senior Emma Zillig made the front end of a 1-and-1 to give the Muskies a two-point lead. She missed the back end, but senior Madi Petersen tapped it back out to Zillig.
Zillig found Petersen with a minute and a half left for the Muskies’ final field goal. That came after a pair of Anna Wohlers free throws made it 38-36 at the two-minute mark.
Wohlers ended the game 4-of-7 from the field and converted five of six free throws for 13 points, which stood as the high for the Lady Knights.
Assumption held a six-point lead several times throughout the contest, but the Muskies kept bouncing back.
The lead changed five times in the first quarter, which ended with Muscatine ahead 9-8.
Senior Zoey Long scored the first point of the second on a free throw before junior Dawsen Dorsey tied it at 10 for the Lady Knights with a hoop in the paint.
Long finished with a game-high 20 on 6-of-10 shooting.
Assumption (5-7, 4-5 MAC) took a 21-18 lead into halftime and would lead for almost half of the third, but a Petersen bucket gave the Muskies a 35-34 lead with 4:37 left in the third.
Muscatine (6-6, 6-5 MAC) held the lead the rest of the way, but never led by more than four.
“We did a nice job with some adjustments at the end,” said Orvis. “It was a little inconsistent with what we could expect from the night before. We did a nice job inside and out.
“Being able to stay tight on (Assumption’s) shooters was critical. We made two or three key stops down the stretch.”