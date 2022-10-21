Muskies get feel of MAC field at girls basketball luncheon

DAVENPORT — With the fall athletics season winding down, attention turned to the upcoming Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball season Friday at the Davenport Noon Optimist Club's preseason luncheon.

"It's cool to coach in this conference," Davenport Assumption coach Jacob Timm said during the event, held at Davenport's River Center. "Every night is good basketball and we get a lot of support from the surrounding community."

The luncheon represented a quick turn of the seasons for at least a few members of the Muscatine contingency. Juniors Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig were among the group representing MHS.

Both were members of the Muskie volleyball team that had its season come to a close Thursday night.

Seniors Becca Haag and Jazmeriah Jones were there as well, joined by first-year head coach Addison Westercamp and activities director Mike Henson.

Jones is the team's leading returning scorer from last season's 5-17 squad after scoring 6.5 points a contest last winter.

Westercamp is one of two new head coaches this season in the MAC. The other is Central DeWitt's Ron O'Brien, who returns to the sideline after a five-year hiatus. He was previously at Davenport North.

"It's been going well so far," Westercamp said. "We're looking forward to really getting going now with (fall sports) winding down."

The general sentiment among teams was that schools either return a lot, or very little, with not much in between.

Pleasant Valley, voted as the conference's preseason favorite in a poll of the coaches, returns league player of the year Halle Vice, who averaged nearly 20 points and more than six rebounds per game as a junior in leading the Spartans to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Davenport North was picked second. The Wildcats bring back a dynamic duo in Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage, both just sophomores. Houston averaged 20 points and 10.6 rebounds as a freshman while Bourrage was just short of four assists a game.

"We're blessed with a lot of talent," North coach Paul Rucker said. "But it's how we interact with each other that will make the difference."

North Scott, selected to place third, returns its entire roster.

On the other end, Clinton's roster will likely be more than half freshmen or sophomores, and the bulk of West's playing time will go to the 10 to 11 juniors on the team, according to their coaches.

Muscatine will have its own group of juniors to play after it graduated six of its top nine scorers. Haag, however, is still working her way back from a shoulder injury during softball and projects to miss a good portion of the season.

"I'm really looking forward to competing in the MAC," Westercamp said.