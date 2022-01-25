Muskies grit out MAC win over Davenport West

Though baskets weren’t easy to come by at times, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team remained resolute in finding a way and ended up a 49-38 winner over the Davenport West Falcons in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
After the teams combined to shoot 15 of 55 in the first half Tuesday night at Muscatine High School, the home Muskies managed a slim 22-20 lead at halftime but broke out in the third behind 12 points from a duo of seniors in Mya Jansen and Grace Bode.
Jansen led the Muskies for the game with 13, Bode ended with 10 as the only two Muscatine players to reach double figures. Jansen also led the squad in rebounds with eight as the Muskies recovered from Monday night’s 66-56 loss to Davenport Central.
“We’ve been shooting a lot more -- and better -- in practice,” Jansen said. “That’s helped me get a little more consistent shooting … These last two games, we feel like we’ve started putting some things together and are playing more as a team.
“We’re looking forward to what’s ahead. We’ve struggled at times getting our offense going, but we feel like that’s been coming together lately.”
Muscatine (5-11, 4-9 MAC) still has one more home game this week, that coming Friday against Assumption.
However, 10 Muskies recorded points in the contest.
“It’s was nice to see Mya come out and make some threes, that’s what she’s good at,” Muscatine head coach John McBride said. “I don’t really care where the scoring comes from, I don’t care what five on the floor, I just want to win. We have some real consummate team players … But we had too many shots blocked tonight, that bothered me.
“(Davenport West head coach Brandon Krusey) is doing a nice job with that team. Those kids are getting better and that’s exciting for their program.”
For West (1-12, 2-13), sophomore Elizabeth Paustian notched the game-high 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, but she was held to just a single basket in the third quarter, as Muscatine grabbed control of the game by winning the opening frame of the second half 18-7.
“We missed a lot of layups tonight,” McBride said. “We had seven or eight straight possessions at one point where we were getting good shots, we just couldn’t score.
“These kids battled. But we haven’t had a complete game yet.”
While the teams struggled shooting in the first half, the third quarter got off to a quirky start as a loose ball on the opening possession led to some confusion which resulted in a West player making a basket in the Muscatine goal for two Muskie points.
Junior Jazmeriah Jones got the Muskies on the board early with an offensive rebound and putback for what proved to be her only made basket after she went for a season-high 22 on Monday night.
“It’s nice to be able to rely on different people to score, especially in close games, when people start to get tired or get in foul trouble,” said Bode. “We’ve found some things that have worked (offensively).”
Though Jansen was held scoreless in the fourth, she stabilized the Muscatine scoring up until then by hitting her first 3-point attempt off a Ysabel Lerma assist with 40 seconds left in the first period to knot things at 11.
West had an answer in a Sydney Westerhof bucket with under 20 seconds left to give the Falcons a 13-11 edge.
The Falcons expanded the lead to 18-12 a few minutes into the second quarter, but the Muskies retaliated with two of Annie Zillig’s three points coming prior to Jansen’s second trey on as many attempts as West made just one basket over that span, leaving the Falcons with just a two-point lead.
Jansen made good on both ends of a one-and-one to give Muscatine a 21-20 lead with under 30 seconds left before the half ended. Zillig would add her free throw before the end of the half and the Muskies would hold the lead from there on out.
“I think a lot started from last week’s practices,” said Bode. “We had some good connections and we figured ourselves out a little more. We starting to work together better to find what works. We had some moments where we’ve struggled, but we know what we can do.”
Muscatine 49, Davenport West 38
WEST (2-13, 1-12 MAC) -- Elizabeth Paustian 7-14 3-5 17, Madeline White 3-9 1-2 7, Sydney Westerhof 2-6 0-0 4, Hannah Mitchell 1-5 0-0 3, Aubrey Gradin 1-1 0-0 2, Timeka Sanders 0-0 1-6 1, Zoe Glasgow 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 5-13 38.
MUSCATINE (5-11, 4-9 MAC) -- Mya Jansen 4-10 2-2 13, Grace Bode 3-5 1-2 10, Avery Schroeder 1-4 5-6 7, Sophia Thomas 2-7 0-1 5, Meredith Connor 1-4 1-2 3, Annie Zillig 1-2 1-2 3, Becca Haag 1-4 0-0 2, Jazmeriah Jones 1-10 0-2 2, Team 1-1 0-0 2, Karly Ricketts 0-4 1-2 1, Brylee Seaman 0-2 1-2 1, Ysabel Lerma 0-4 0-0 0, Ella Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Ashlyn McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-59 12-21 49.
WEST:13;7;7;11;--;38
MUS:11;11;16;11;--;49
3-point goals -- DW 1-8 (Mitchell 1-4, Glasgow 0-3, Schneiderman 0-1); MUS 7-23 (Bode 3-4, Jansen 3-4, Thomas 1-3, Connor 0-1, Rickett 0-3, Seaman 0-1, Lerma 0-3). Assists -- DW 9 (Paustian 3, Sanders 2); MUS 11 (Avery Schroeder 4, Bode 2). Rebounds -- DW 32 (Schneiderman 8, Westerhof 6); MUS 34 (Jansen 8, Thomas 5). Turnovers -- DW 16; MUS 11. Fouls -- DW 21; MUS 14. Fouled out -- Schneiderman (DW), Mitchell (DW).