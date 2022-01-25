Muskies grit out MAC win over Davenport West

Junior Jazmeriah Jones got the Muskies on the board early with an offensive rebound and putback for what proved to be her only made basket after she went for a season-high 22 on Monday night.

“It’s nice to be able to rely on different people to score, especially in close games, when people start to get tired or get in foul trouble,” said Bode. “We’ve found some things that have worked (offensively).”

Though Jansen was held scoreless in the fourth, she stabilized the Muscatine scoring up until then by hitting her first 3-point attempt off a Ysabel Lerma assist with 40 seconds left in the first period to knot things at 11.

West had an answer in a Sydney Westerhof bucket with under 20 seconds left to give the Falcons a 13-11 edge.

The Falcons expanded the lead to 18-12 a few minutes into the second quarter, but the Muskies retaliated with two of Annie Zillig’s three points coming prior to Jansen’s second trey on as many attempts as West made just one basket over that span, leaving the Falcons with just a two-point lead.