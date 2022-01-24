Muskies make run, but fall short against Central

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team came up on the short end of a roller coaster game in Mississippi Athletic Conference action against the Davenport Central Blue Devils.
Muscatine trailed by as many as 12 in the game, but a 15-4 run to open the third quarter gave the Muskies a 44-37 lead midway through the frame.
The Blue Devils, however, answered with a run of its own and took a 66-56 final at Muscatine High School on Monday in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 14, but was canceled due to the weather.
“We were playing really well there coming out of halftime and grabbed the lead,” Muscatine first-year head coach John McBride said. “But we’re struggling at times rebounding on on the defensive end, and that has killed us. We gave up second chances.
“I told them at halftime, we need to value our possessions and get good shots off and only give up one shot on the other end.”
It starts a busy week for the Muskie girls at MHS, who have a home game Tuesday night against Davenport West and another on Friday versus Assumption.
A combination of stellar free-throw shooting and rebounding put the game away for Central, who were led by three players who scored in double figures.
Aniah Smith had the team-high 16. The senior was held without a field goal after halftime, but went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the second half and ended 10 of 12 from the charity stripe. Adriauna Mayfield ended with 15 and Addisen Ford 12 to go with a game-high 12 rebounds.
“Coming in, we really stressed getting back to playing as a team and being confident in ourselves,” said Central head coach Amara Burrage. “We worked on attacking, which we did well. We did a good job tonight in the paint.”
Central also went without a 3-point make until Smith assisted Mayfield on the Blue Devils’ first from downtown with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Mayfield, a senior, added a second as the game winded down, but Central was otherwise 0 of 6 from range.
“(Muscatine) did a nice job pressuring us at the three-point line,” Burrage said. “So we had to combat that by driving inside and trying to get to the free-throw line.
“Our team honed in and found a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but we’re glad there was a game tonight. We get more excited for games than practice.”
That first trey came at a crucial time for Central, though, as it doubled the visitors’ lead from three to six and left it at 52-46.
Muscatine (4-11, 3-9 MAC), however, hoisted 24 threes and made six.
The game got off to a clunky start, as Central committed turnovers on its first two possessions and Muscatine was called for a pair of illegal screens on its first two trips on the offensive end.
Central (9-6, 7-5 MAC) eventually broke through and scored four, but Muscatine retaliated by scoring six unanswered as senior Sophia Thomas made Muscatine’s first three-point attempt of the game followed by a three-point play via hoop and foul made by Jazmeriah Jones.
Jones ended with a game-high 22 points and led the Muskies in rebounding with nine.
“Jazzy did a nice job tonight,” McBride said. “And she probably had more offensive rebounds than defensive.”
Besides Jones, the other four Muskie starters accounted for a combined 13 points while the bench out-scored the Blue Devils’ reversed 21-11.
That group was led by junior Becca Haag, who didn’t start the game but ended with six to finish as the team’s second-highest scorer for the night. Thomas, Grace Bode and Avery Schroeder each had five for the home side, with Schroeder contributing to the bench output.
“Becca did a nice job,” the Muskie head coach said. “Everybody played good minutes. Nobody hurt us, we just missed some shots.”
Schroder made a deep ball off a Brylee Seaman assist shortly after Mayfield sank Cental’s first of the game. Jones added a free throw to cut it to 52-50 Blue Devils with 5 minutes, 42 seconds left, but Central closed out the game on a 14-6 run.
The sides played back on Dec. 3 in what was Muscatine’s third game of the season. That resulted in a 50-33 win for the Blue Devils.
“The first time we played them, we were out of it pretty early,” McBride said of the first meeting, which left Muscatine trailing 20-7 after the first eight minutes of play. “(Central) still shot the ball well, but we played much better this time around.”
Davenport Central 66, Muscatine 56
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (9-6, 7-5 MAC) -- Aniah Smith 3-10 10-12 16, Adriauna Mayfield 6-11 1-3 15, Addisen Ford 6-16 0-0 12, Kaitlin Carr 2-4 3-4 7, Asia Pegues-Jarrett 3-10 9-10 7, Bria Clark 2-2 1-2 5, Noelle Smith 1-6 2-4 4. Totals 23-53 17-29 66.
MUSCATINE (4-11, 3-9) -- Jazmeriah Jones 8-11 5-9 22, Becca Haag 2-5 0-0 6, Sophia Thomas 2-8 0-0 5, Avery Schroeder 2-2 0-0 5, Grace Bode 2-5 0-0 5, Brylee Seaman 1-3 2-2 4, Mya Jansen 1-7 0-0 3, Mereith Connor 1-4 1-2 3, Karly Ricketts 1-1 0-0 2, Ysabel Lerma 0-2 1-2 1, Annie Zillig 0-1 0-1. Totals 20-50 9-16 56.
DC;17;16;16;17;--;66
MUS;13;16;17;10;--;56
3-point goals -- DC 2-8 (Mayfield 2-2, Carr 0-1, Pegues-Jarrett 0-1, Smith 0-2, Ford 0-2); MUS 7-25 (Haag 2-4, Jansen 1-6, Schroeder 1-1, Jones 1-1, Thomas 1-5, Bode 1-3, Connor 0-2, Seaman 0-2, Lerma 0-1). Assists -- DC 15 (Smith 4, Clark 4); MUS 15 (Bode 3, Connor 3). Rebounds -- DC 35 (Ford 12, Pegues-Jarrett 5, Smith 5); MUS 26 (Jones 9, Thomas 5). Turnovers -- DC 14; MUS 16. Fouls -- DC 19; MUS 19. Fouled out -- Pegues-Jarrett (DC).
Fresh/soph: Muscatine 34, Davenport Central 32