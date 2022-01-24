Muskies make run, but fall short against Central

Aniah Smith had the team-high 16. The senior was held without a field goal after halftime, but went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the second half and ended 10 of 12 from the charity stripe. Adriauna Mayfield ended with 15 and Addisen Ford 12 to go with a game-high 12 rebounds.

“Coming in, we really stressed getting back to playing as a team and being confident in ourselves,” said Central head coach Amara Burrage. “We worked on attacking, which we did well. We did a good job tonight in the paint.”

Central also went without a 3-point make until Smith assisted Mayfield on the Blue Devils’ first from downtown with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Mayfield, a senior, added a second as the game winded down, but Central was otherwise 0 of 6 from range.

“(Muscatine) did a nice job pressuring us at the three-point line,” Burrage said. “So we had to combat that by driving inside and trying to get to the free-throw line.

“Our team honed in and found a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but we’re glad there was a game tonight. We get more excited for games than practice.”