Muskies run out of steam as Farnum, O'Neill lead Lancers' charge

The Muscatine High School girls played one of its better halves of the season against North Scott, but the Lancers raced away in the second.

Makayla Farnum shot 10 of 16 from the field for a game-high 24 points off the North Scott bench to lead the Lady Lancers to a 63-44 win over the Muskies at Muscatine High School on Tuesday night.

“She had a great night,” said North Scott head coach Devvin Davis. “For her to come out and get 20-plus is great.”

Farnum hit her first three shot attempts after checking in midway through the opening quarter. The final frame began the same way, with the junior reserve converting on three straight attempts as North Scott pulled away after taking a slim 32-27 lead into halftime.

“More than anything, it just felt good to get back out there and play with each other instead of against each other,” Davis said. “But we felt like the second half looked a lot more like our style of play.

“Our defense got better. At one point, we were counting how many stops we could get. This conference is tough. Everyone knows that, so we’ll take a road victory whenever it comes, especially coming out of the break.”

Brylee Seaman led Muscatine (2-9, 2-6 MAC) in scoring with 14 points and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds for the double-double. The junior has now led the Muskies in scoring in three of their last five games.

“Brylee just keeps getting better and better every day,” said Muscatine first-year head coach Addy Westercamp.

Junior Avery Schroeder chipped in nine Muskie points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“(Avery and Brylee) can both get to spots to create their own shots when needed,” Westercamp said. “And we got Annie Zillig back tonight. I wasn’t sure what to do with her coming back from injury. She’s made slow strides every day and hasn’t taken a step back, but she came in tonight and said she felt good and did a really good job defensively.”

Cora O’Neill added to the North Scott (5-5, 5-3 MAC) cause with 18 points. The senior had all but two of her points in the middle two quarters of play.

“We’ve been missing Makayla a little bit offensively lately,” said Davis, “but she and O’Neill contributed a lot for us tonight, and it was great to see some balanced scoring from there on down.”

The Lady Lancers shot 45% from the field (26-58), while Muscatine made nearly 39% of its attempts (17-44).

Muscatine held a 14-13 lead after the opening frame as the Muskies hit 3 of 4 free throw attempts in the closing 30 seconds of the period to overtake the Lancers heading into the second.

And the Muskies proved to be pesky on defense early on, playing a 2-3 zone.

“We’ve tweaked our zone a lot,” Westercamp said. “We did a really good job that first half. There were some lapses in the second half, but they did well. We’ve run hot and cold all season, but I think the girls are getting it.

“I had all the girls set a team goal, and each player set an individual goal. Our team goal for the first quarter was to get to 14, and we did that. We came up short with some of our other goals, but North Scott is a really good team and they responded well.”

Seaman opened the second with consecutive buckets as the Muskies pulled out front 18-13 before an O’Neill hoop started a 19-7 run that included several easy points off a few of Muscatine’s 26 turnovers.

North Scott committed 17 turnovers of its own, but went for only five after halftime.

While it didn’t result in a win, the first half was one of the better 16-minute spans of play Muscatine has had all season.

It was an encouraging step coming out of the holiday break for a Muscatine team with an upcoming schedule that includes the Muskies’ first game at winless Davenport West. Two of the next four games for the Muskies after West are against teams MHS has already beaten this season in Davenport Central and Clinton.

However, that stretch also includes games at Class 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf, which beat Muscatine 56-27 on the first go-round on the MAC slate.

“We’ll approach these next games with the mentality to win,” Westercamp said.