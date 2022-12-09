Muskies start, end strong as win streak over Clinton continues

A victory for the Muscatine High School girls basketball on Friday night meant more to the Muskies than a mere tally in the win column.

After the team scored its first win of the season against Davenport Central 10 days ago only to hit a three-game skid, getting things trending back in the right direction was a morale booster for first-year head coach Addy Westercamp and the Muskies.

It took a big second half for Muscatine to put away Clinton, which it did by a 65-49 final at Muscatine High School.

"This was a big step for us as a team," senior Jazmeriah Jones said. "We used this to figure out what pace we wanted to go at and how we all fit together.

"This was a really positive note for us that we can really keep building on."

The victory also got the Muskies back to .500 within the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Muscatine (2-4, 2-2 MAC) led by just two at the halftime intermission (31-29), but out-scored the River Queens 20-9 over the course of the third quarter.

"We talked about how, over the first month of the season, everybody got to be a little too scoring-oriented," Westercamp said. "

Muskie junior Brylee Seaman ended with a game-high 16 points. She had an efficient night from the field as she went 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from both the free throw line and from 3-point territory.

Seaman was one of four Muscatine players to score in double figures. Jones notched 15 points on 7 of 13 shooting. She was also one of four Muskies to have two or more steals, as Clinton committed 26 turnovers.

"That ranks up there with my better (basketball) games," Seaman said. "It was nice to get some shots to fall early and have that keep going.

"We played as a team tonight. I think we can grow from this."

Senior Ella Schroeder added 14 points and made 5 of 8 shot attempts, and Avery Schroeder chipped in 10 while doing most of her damage from the free throw line (6-8).

Both teams spent a lot of time at the charity stripe as the sides combined for 48 free throw attempts in a game that had 39 fouls called in total.

"We rushed a lot of things," said Westercamp. "We just needed to be more patient on offense."

Seaman caught fire early, hitting her first four shot attempts in the first quarter plus a free throw before adding six more in the third to aid the Muskie rally.

Though the Muskies started hot, Clinton (1-4, 1-3 MAC) stormed back in the second.

Muscatine scored the opening basket without the ball hitting the floor after junior Annie Zillig won the tip, and Ella Schroeder passed to Seaman, who made a nice touch pass to Jones for a layup.

"We wanted to start (with a smaller lineup) and push the ball early and get some stops on defense," said Seaman. "Once we found out who (Clinton's) shooters were and who could dribble ... We figured out how to shut that down and went from there."

Zillig made her presence known early with a blocked shot on defense but tried drawing a charge in the first that left her rattled after hitting the floor and did not return to the game.

Clinton senior Veronica Ramirez scored eight of her team-high 14 in the first to mount the River Queens' comeback bid. Junior Kanijah Angel went for 10 points and freshman Aubrey Ferguson went for a game-high 11 rebounds.

For Muscatine, it was the 21st consecutive win over Clinton, with 17 of those going for Muskie winning margins of 10 points or more.

It's a quick turnaround for both sides, as both play Saturday afternoon non-conference tilts. Muscatine will be in Iowa City to take on City High at 2:30 p.m.

"We needed this win tonight," said Westercamp. "We found a bit of a groove. We can be a good transition team, and we did that tonight.

"That makes it tough on our bigs, and I told them I know that. But Taylor Green went in tonight and did her job. Ella Maynard, too. Their job was to go in, box out and rebound, and they did that. That's all we can ask for."

Muscatine 65, Clinton 49

CLINTON (1-4, 1-3 MAC) -- Kanijah Angel 3-20 4-5 10, Alex Tucker 1-2 5-6 7, Summer Jacobs 1-1 0-0 2, Carryn Sattler 3-5 2-8 8, Quinn Nielsen 1-6 3-4 6, Veronica Ramirez 6-12 1-3 14, Aubrey Ferguson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 16-50 15-26 45.

MUSCATINE (2-4, 2-2 MAC) -- Ysabel Lerma 1-9 0-0 2, Ella Schroeder 5-8 2-6 14, Avery Schroeder 2-5 6-8 10, Brylee Seaman 6-8 2-4 16, Taylor Green 0-0 1-3 1, Jazmeriah Jones 7-13 0-1 15, Isabella Gonzales 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Reno 1-6 0-0 3, Elsie Lewis 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-52, 11-22 65.

CLI;14;15;9;11;--;49

MUS;17;14;20;14;--65

3-point goals -- CLI 1-4 (Angel 0-2, Tucker 0-1, Nielsen 1-1); MUS 6-13 (Lerma 0-5, Ella Schroeder 2-2, Seaman 2-4, Jones 1-3, Reno 1-4). Rebounds -- CLI 35 (Ferguson 11, Ramirez 9); MUS 23 (Jones 6, Green 5). Assists -- CLI 7 (Angel 4); MUS 15 (Lerma 5, Ella Schroeder 3, Avery Schroeder 3). Turnovers -- CLI 26, MUS 23. Fouls -- CLI 19; MUS 20. Fouled out -- Lerma (MUS).

JV: Muscatine 60, Clinton 46