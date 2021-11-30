Nerve-racking affair ends with Eldridge North Scott on top of Davenport North 46-44

Eldridge North Scott knocked off Davenport North 46-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Davenport North started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers' shooting darted to a 29-17 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott's leg-up showed as it carried a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Wildcats' finishing flurry, but the Lancers swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

