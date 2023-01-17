Never a doubt: Goose Lake Northeast breezes past Cascade 53-31

Goose Lake Northeast built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 53-31 win over Cascade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Cascade and Goose Lake Northeast squared off with January 11, 2022 at Goose Lake Northeast High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Monticello. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.