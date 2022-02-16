No pain, no gain; Bettendorf overcomes Davenport Central 48-35

Bettendorf notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport Central 48-35 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 11, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on February 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
