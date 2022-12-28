 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain: Sherrard overcomes Normal University 41-25

Sherrard handed Normal University a tough 41-25 loss in Illinois girls basketball on December 28.

Sherrard opened with a 7-3 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 19-9 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

Sherrard struck to a 35-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Pioneers' 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Normal University and Sherrard played in a 49-47 game on February 22, 2022.

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game.

